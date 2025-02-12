Man jailed for supplying cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Milton Keynes

A drug dealer has been put behind bars for selling cannabis, cocaine and heroin on city streets.

Jerushan Vasavthan, aged 24, of Ashfield in Stantonbury was sentenced after a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of cannabis, being in charge of a vehicle with proportion of specified controlled drug above specified limit, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin.

The judge ordered he go to prison for five years and seven months.

The prosecution followed an investigation by Thames Valley Police, which began after officers were called to a car park in Stantonbury on 1 October 2024 following reports of the smell of cannabis coming from a vehicle.

They found Vasavthan sitting in the car with the ignition on, with a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

He was arrested and taken to custody. While in custody he was searched and nearly 100 wraps of cocaine and heroin were found on his person.

Vasavthan was remanded in custody and charged on 4 November 2024.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said the conviction was the result of “proactive policing” by the roads policing unit and then work with Milton Keynes CID to investigate the drugs offences.

Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Jerushan Vasavthan has rightly been convicted and jailed for serious offences.

“When he was arrested he had clearly been smoking cannabis which would’ve impaired his ability to drive, which could’ve had disastrous consequences for other motorists and members of the public.

“We will always take action to remove such individuals from the road...I am satisfied that the stop we made on Vasavthan, also allowed him to be prosecuted for drug dealing offences.”

“The work of Milton Keynes CID meant that a drug dealer was taken off the streets. We will continue to work proactively with our colleagues in order to bring offenders to justice and support our communities.”

Sgt Powell added: “We would ask members of the public to keep providing intelligence to us which assists us in taking action against offenders such as Vasavthan.”

“If you have information or intelligence you can provide it through our online pages.