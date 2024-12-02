Man jailed for taking 'abhorrent' sexual advantage of very vulnerable female in Milton Keynes
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been jailed for sex offences in Stony Stratford.
Carl Leon O’Selmo, aged 45, of Buckthorn, Stacey Bushes, pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in sexual activity by penetration with a mentally disordered female in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 3 September.
Returning to the same court on Friday 22 November, O’Selmo was jailed for three years and four months.
The offending took place over a period of four months when O’Selmo took advantage of a vulnerable victim and sexually assaulted her on a number of occasions.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Jessica Cooper of Milton Keynes CID said: “I am pleased that O’Selmo was convicted and has now been sentenced for his offending against a vulnerable female victim.
“He took advantage of her in an abhorrent manner, and I hope that this sentence will serve as some solace for his victim.
“I would like to pay tribute to her for her courage and for supporting our investigation which has brought O’Selmo to justice.
“Thames Valley Police is dedicated in tackling violence against women and girls and will always support victims and seek to prosecute offenders who commit such awful crimes.”