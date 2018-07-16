Man jailed for three years after burglary at Greggs store in Milton Keynes

A man from Northampton has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after being convicted of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Richard Barrett, aged 26, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary non dwelling and one count of theft of a motor vehicle in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday today (Monday).

At around 3.30am on Thursday, June 14, Barrett forced entry into the Greggs in the Westcroft District Centre in Milton Keynes.

He then used a disc cutter to try and access the safe, but was unsuccessful and fled the scene on foot.

Barrett was quickly arrested by officers nearby and was subsequently charged on 15 June.

He was also charged with theft of a motorbike, which he had stolen in Willen Park, Milton Keynes, on 1 June. He was using this motorcycle during the burglary at Greggs.

After entering a guilty plea to both offences on Monday, Barrett was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matt Bly said: “This was a brazen, but ultimately unsuccessful attempt at stealing cash from a safe.

“Thanks to the quick response from officers, he was arrested shortly afterwards.

“Given the evidence against him, an early guilty plea was inevitable, and Barrett has now been given a significant custodial sentence.

“We will not tolerate such criminal activity in Milton Keynes, and will always work to bring offenders to justice.”