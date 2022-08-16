Man jailed for three years for sickening and violent offence in Milton Keynes
A man who stopped a terrified driver, held an imitation gun to his neck and then hit him over the head with a metal police has been sentenced by a Crown Court judge.
Connor Harrison, aged 25, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.
Aylesbury Crown Court heard he and a 20-year-old man called Cameron Harrison were standing in Meads Close in New Bradwell when a car drove towards them.
They approached the driver of the car, claiming he was trying to run them over.
Most Popular
-
1
Parents of missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher leave poignant message on her 23rd birthday
-
2
Girl in hospital after car crash near Milton Keynes
-
3
In pictures: Large house with five bedrooms goes on the market for just £260,000 in Milton Keynes
-
4
Dozens of brand new homes completed on green area of Milton Keynes estate
-
5
Brand new autism and ADHD clinic offers speedy private assessments to avoid NHS queues for Milton Keynes children and young adults
An altercation followed with an imitation handgun being pressed to the victim’s neck, say police.
The driver was then hit over the head with a metal pole while the Harrisons made demands for his car keys.
During the incident, which happened around midnight on February 7, damage was caused to the victim’s car.
Cameron Harrison, of Green Lane in Wolverton, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to possessing of an offensive weapon.
Connor Harrison was also found to be in possession of a Stanley knife upon his arrest, which happened later the same day.
He was jailed for three years and ordered to serve an extra three months because he was in breach of an existing suspended sentence.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Jones said: “I would like to thank all those colleagues involved in the successful conviction of these offenders and I am pleased the victim can gain some closure from this successful outcome.
“This shows TVP will not tolerate violent offences of this nature and will always work hard to prosecute the offenders who commit these crimes.”