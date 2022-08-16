Man jailed for three years for sickening and violent offence in Milton Keynes

Connor Harrison, aged 25, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard he and a 20-year-old man called Cameron Harrison were standing in Meads Close in New Bradwell when a car drove towards them.

They approached the driver of the car, claiming he was trying to run them over.

Connor Harrison was jailed for three years

An altercation followed with an imitation handgun being pressed to the victim’s neck, say police.

The driver was then hit over the head with a metal pole while the Harrisons made demands for his car keys.

During the incident, which happened around midnight on February 7, damage was caused to the victim’s car.

Cameron Harrison, of Green Lane in Wolverton, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to possessing of an offensive weapon.

Connor Harrison was also found to be in possession of a Stanley knife upon his arrest, which happened later the same day.

He was jailed for three years and ordered to serve an extra three months because he was in breach of an existing suspended sentence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Jones said: “I would like to thank all those colleagues involved in the successful conviction of these offenders and I am pleased the victim can gain some closure from this successful outcome.