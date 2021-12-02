Man jailed for year for affray and possessing offensive weapon in Central Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to one year and one month imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Marlon Austin Cuffy, aged 33 of no fixed abode, was sentenced at a hearing at Amersham Crown Court on Tuesday.

On 23 July 2020 officers received a report that Cuffy had chased the male victim into City Stores on North 9th Street, Central Milton Keynes, and hit him repeatedly with a metal baseball bat.

Police arrested Cuffy

The attack caused the victim to fall to the ground where Cuffy continued to hit him.

Cuffy was arrested on 1 August 2020 and he was charged with one count of affray and one count of possession of an offensive weapon the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Kerry Mitchell based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a sustained and violent attack on the victim in a very public area at a time of day.