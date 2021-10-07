Man jailed over knifepoint robbery at Milton Keynes Tesco
Thief pulled knife from waistband of trousers when confronted by security guard
A man has been jailed in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Bletchley on New Year's Eve.
Andrew O’Grady, 48, of Granby Court, Bletchley, was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment when he appeared at at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 30.
He pleaded guilty of one count each of robbery and theft. One count of having an article with a blade or point was ordered to lie on file.
The court heard that O’Grady entered Tesco in Melrose Avenue multiple times throughout the day, taking alcohol. The last time he entered the shop, a security guard confronted O’Grady who then pulled a knife from the waistband of his trousers.
O’Grady was charged on January 1, 2021.
Investigating officer, PC David Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased that O’Grady pleaded guilty to these offences and has now been sentenced for his behaviour.
“Thames Valley Police work tirelessly to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and will continue to do so.”