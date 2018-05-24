Man jailed over violent unprovoked attack in Milton Keynes

A man has been jailed for 12 months after carrying out a violent attack on a complete stranger..

Ionel Nazaret hit his victim in the face, then punched and kicked him while he waited for a taxi outside The New Queen Vic pub in Church Street, on November 26, last year.

He sustained serious injures which were treated at hospital.

Nazret, 25, of Church Street, Wolverton, was arrested and charged on December 3 and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 15 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Constable Jacqueline Baverstock, of Milton Keynes Investigation Hub, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack.

“Nazaret continued the assault on someone he didn’t even know when the victim was on the floor.”

“Thames Valley Police is dedicated to reducing violent crime and will investigate and bring to justice those who carry out these offences.”