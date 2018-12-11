Man kidnapped and assaulted by group of men in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses after a man was kidnapped and assaulted in Milton Keynes.

Between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, November 30 the victim, a 34-year-old man, was called to recover a vehicle at garages between Farthing Grove and Broadlands, in Netherfield.

When he arrived he located a man with a silver Volkswagen Golf but was then set upon by a group of men. They forced him in to a grey Volkswagen Transporter van in which he was assaulted.

He was driven to a residential property in Pennyland, from where property including a wallet, a mobile phone and car keys for a white Volkswagen Golf, were stolen from the address.

The offenders left the scene and the victim returned to the garages in Netherfield to collect his own vehicle later the same day.

An altercation then took place between the victim and the owner of the silver Volkswagen Golf, which was meant to be recovered earlier in the day, and a group of men.

The victim sustained bruising during the incident.

Overnight on Wednesday in to Thursday (December 6) the white Volkswagen Golf was stolen from the driveway of the property in Pennyland.

Investigating officer detective constable Hollie Cromarty said: “Detectives are investigating this serious incident and I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about what happened to contact police.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who noticed anything suspicious or unusual in the area of the garages between Farthing Grove and Broadlands, in Netherfield, between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, November 30.

“If you have any details please come forward and speak to police.”

To report information call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180367156 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.