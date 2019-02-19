Man killed by driver wore hi-vis jacket in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.20pm on Saturday evening (Feburary 16), a pedestrian was crossing Grafton Street at the junction with Chapter (Coffee Hall) when he was struck by a Ford hatchback car.

The pedestrian, a man aged 59 from Milton Keynes, was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he sadly died.

Investigating officer PC Rob Turpin, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit based at Bicester, said: “The pedestrian who died was wearing a high visibility jacket and sustained fatal injuries when attempting to cross the road.

“I am appealing to anybody who saw the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist my investigation to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190050724.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this very difficult time.”

If you do not wish to speak directly with officers, please make a report online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.