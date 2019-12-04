Man knocked unconscious in vicious assault with wooden plank in Milton Keynes

A man in his 40s was viciously assaulted by two men who knocked him unconscious with a plank of wood in a High Street in Milton Keynes.

The victim was near the Co-op in Newport Pagnell at around 2.30am when his attackers struck on Sunday.

When he fell to the ground unconscious, the men continued to kick him, say police.

The victim required hospital treatment for fractures to his face and a broken arm. He has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who can help them trace the offenders.

The first is described as a white man aged between 25 and 35, slim, around 5ft 8ins tall, and with scruffy black hair and some facial hair on his jawline. He was wearing a white cap, a light colour jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

Police are seeking witnesses

The second offender is described as a white man aged between 25 and 35, stocky with short hair. He was wearing a red cap, a jacket over a black hooded top, black trousers and black shoes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Shepherd said: “This was a vicious attack and the victim sustained multiple fractures and had to receive hospital treatment.

“We are currently investigating this assault but need help from the public, so would like to speak to anyone with information about this incident.

“If you think you can help, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43190374824.

“If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”