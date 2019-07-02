Man left with head injuries after being hit by car following dispute in Milton Keynes

A man has suffered head injuries after a car collided with him in a lakeside car park in Milton Keyned following a dispute.

Police are appealing for witnesses for the "grievous bodily harm incident", which happened in the car park of Bletchley's Blue Lagoon, Bletchley.

At around 8pm on Wednesday June 26 the victim, a man in his thirties, was involved in an altercation with another man in the car park.

The offender got into a small, light coloured car that then collided with the victim before driving away, say police.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and is currently being treated in hospital.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 40 and 50, of average build and around 5ft 8ins tall. He was clean shaven, with short dark hair and was wearing a red t-shirt and light coloured shorts.

The man was also walking three French Bulldogs.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable John Swallow, based at Bletchley police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information to please come forward.

“I would also like to appeal to any motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured the light coloured car. It is believed that this vehicle could be a blue/silver Renault Clio or Vauxhall Corsa.

“Anyone with information can contact the police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190193737 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."