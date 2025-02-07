Man named and charged in connection with letters stolen from Milton Keynes home and alleged fraudulent banking

By James Lowson
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST
His is due to appear in court next month
A man has been charged with fraud in connection with an investigation into letters stolen from an address in Milton Keynes.

Today (7 February), Thames Valley Police confirmed it charged Bartek Zimagorski, aged 37, of Brookfurlong, Peterborough, in connection to a Milton Keynes investigation.

He has been charged with fraud by false representation and theft in the Fairfields area of Milton Keynes.

Zimagorski was charged yesterday and arrested one day prior to that, the police force revealed.

His charges are linked to incidents between 2 January and 21 January. Thames Valley Police officers were told that post had been stolen from an address and it has been alleged that bank accounts were opened fraudulently.

Zimagorski appeared before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court this morning and will be held in police custody until a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 11 March.

