Man named and charged with attempted murder after Milton Keynes stabbing

Police announced the charges this morning

A man has been named and charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that took place in Milton Keynes last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (31 October), Thames Valley Police confirmed a 35-year-old had been charged in connection with a stabbing reported on Sunday (27 October).

Nicusor Rapa, aged 35, of Haywards Croft, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, is also charged with wounding with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged by the police on Tuesday (29 October), after officers had arrested Rapa a day earlier.

His charges relate to an incident that took place in Pinders Croft, Greenleys, at around 1am on Sunday morning when a man in his 50s was stabbed to the chest and suffered injuries to his head.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Two other men, aged 25 and 37, both of no fixed abode, were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released without charge, the police force has also revealed.

Rapa appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court yesterday, it was confirmed that he will remain in custody until a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 November.