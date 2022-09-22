News you can trust since 1981

Man named and charged with carrying knife on Milton Keynes estate

Police have named a 38-year-old man they have charged with possessing a knife in a public place on a city estate.

By Sally Murrer
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:23 pm

Officers were called to an incident in the early hours this morning (Thursday) on Netherfield, where they say a subject was stopped nearby and searched under section 1 of PACE.

"An amount of cannabis and a lock knife was located in his possession,” said a police spokesman.

Slawomir Stadnik of no fixed abode was charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B namely cannabis.

Police were called to an incident on Netherfield in the early hours of this morning

Most Popular

He has been remanded in police custody to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates court tomorrow (Friday).

The police spokesman said: “If you have any concerns or suspicious activity in your community, please get in contact via 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.