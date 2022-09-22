Man named and charged with carrying knife on Milton Keynes estate
Police have named a 38-year-old man they have charged with possessing a knife in a public place on a city estate.
Officers were called to an incident in the early hours this morning (Thursday) on Netherfield, where they say a subject was stopped nearby and searched under section 1 of PACE.
"An amount of cannabis and a lock knife was located in his possession,” said a police spokesman.
Slawomir Stadnik of no fixed abode was charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B namely cannabis.
He has been remanded in police custody to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates court tomorrow (Friday).
The police spokesman said: “If you have any concerns or suspicious activity in your community, please get in contact via 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.