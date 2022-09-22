Man named and charged with carrying knife on Milton Keynes estate

Officers were called to an incident in the early hours this morning (Thursday) on Netherfield, where they say a subject was stopped nearby and searched under section 1 of PACE.

"An amount of cannabis and a lock knife was located in his possession,” said a police spokesman.

Slawomir Stadnik of no fixed abode was charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B namely cannabis.

He has been remanded in police custody to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates court tomorrow (Friday).