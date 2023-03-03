Man named, charged and remanded after reports of gang armed with blades chasing victim near Milton Keynes Academy
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon
A man has been named, charged and remanded after reports of a gang armed with blades chasing a victim near the Milton Keynes Academy this week.
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged in connection with a public order incident in Milton Keynes.
Issa Kassim, aged 18, of Towan Avenue, Milton Keynes, was charged yesterday (2/3) with one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
At around 4.10pm on Tuesday (28/2) officers were called to reports of males with knives chasing another male on the redway close to Milton Keynes Academy in Leadenhall.
Kassim was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (3/3).