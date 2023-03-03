Man named, charged and remanded after reports of gang armed with blades chasing victim near Milton Keynes Academy

A man has been named, charged and remanded after reports of a gang armed with blades chasing a victim near the Milton Keynes Academy this week.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been charged in connection with a public order incident in Milton Keynes.

Issa Kassim, aged 18, of Towan Avenue, Milton Keynes, was charged yesterday (2/3) with one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

At around 4.10pm on Tuesday (28/2) officers were called to reports of males with knives chasing another male on the redway close to Milton Keynes Academy in Leadenhall.