Man pleads guilty to drug offences in Milton Keynes

Scott Steen, 22, of Grebe Drive, Leighton Buzzard has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Steen pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Saturday (May 12) after officers executed a warrant at an address in Juniper Gardens, Walnut Tree, the day before.

A large amount of cash and class A drugs were seized as well as several mobile phones.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at being worth £5000.

The warrant was part of Stronghold, Thames Valley Police’s commitment to reduce organised crime in the region.

Steen will be sentenced at a later date - yet to be confirmed.