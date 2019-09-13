Man punched in throat during attempted robbery in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was violently attacked during attempted robbery in Milton Keynes.

The 27-year-old victim was assaulted by two men as he walked near the underpass by Dansteed Way and Great Monks Street intersection by Lodge Lake.

One offender got the victim’s attention by shouting at him, then the other offender punched the victim in the throat as he turned to look around.

They then both proceeded to punch the victim several times whilst asking for money before fleeing on foot.

The victim sustained bruising to his throat and did not require hospital treatment.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

It happened at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, September 11.

The first offender is described as a white man with tanned skin and a stocky build, aged in his early to mid-20’s.

He had brown hair with fringe swept from right to left, and spoke with a local accent. He was wearing a dark blue zip-up tracksuit top with the hood up, and tracksuit bottoms.

The second offender is described as a white man with pale skin, aged in his early to mid-20’s with an athletic build.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the leg and a zip-up grey hooded top.

Investigating officer PC Kerry Mitchell from Milton Keynes police station said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 or report online, quoting reference 43190281490.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”