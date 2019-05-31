Man racially abused during robbery in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was racially abused and knocked to the ground during a robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 12.05pm on Tuesday (May 28) the victim, a 33-year-old man, was walking towards the underpass on Witan Gate next to Jury’s Inn and noticed two men stood underneath, one of which had a bicycle.

News

As the victim walked into the underpass, the man with the bike shouted racial abuse towards him.

The victim continued to walk past the men when the man with the bike grabbed hold of his hood and the other man knocked him to the floor.

Whilst the victim was on the floor, the two men have taken his mobile phone, watch and backpack which contained a laptop, a camera and some of the victim’s work documents.

The two offenders then left in different directions, the man on the bike cycled in the direction of Silbury Boulevard and the other man ran towards the Sainsbury’s on Witan Gate.

No one was injured during the incident.

The offender with the bike is described as a stocky white man who is between 20 and 35-years-old. He is approximately 5ft 9ins tall with dark shaved hair and spoke with a European accent.

He was wearing a light coloured short-sleeved t-shirt and dark grey tracksuit bottoms. His bike was a dark coloured mountain bike with yellow and gold writing on it.

The second offender is described as a white man who is between 20 and 25-years- old. He is approximately 6ft tall and has short dark brown hair and beard.

He was wearing a dark blue football shirt with two black stripes on the shoulders and dark blue jeans that had rips at the knees.

Case Investigator Danielle Underwood, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who was in the area at the time and recognises the descriptions of either of the offenders.

“This incident took place during a busy lunchtime and I urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in touch. If you have any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area, please review it.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190159781. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”