Man robbed in terrifying car ambush after trip to Costco in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to the ambush, which happened last Thursday evening.

The victim has visited Costco in Kingston at around 8.30pm on Thursday and purchased a large quantity of cigarettes.

He then left the store at around 8.45pm and was driving along Burnham Drive in New Bradwell when a silver BMW suddenly blocked the road in front of him.

Police are seeking witnesses

A group of men got out of the BMW, armed with baseball bats, and demanded the cigarettes, threatening to assault the victim and damage his car.

The offenders took the cigarettes and drove away. The victim was not injured, say police.

He was able to give the partial number plate of the car, which was ‘SG09’.

The offenders are described as four or five black men, all of medium build and with dark hair, aged between 30 and 35 years old. They were all wearing tracksuits.

It is not known whether the offence was planned and they had followed the victim from Costco.

Case investigator Parveen Khan said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the local area to please check it, in case it has captured something that could help the investigation.”