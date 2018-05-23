Man sentenced following assault in Milton Keynes

A man has been convicted and sentenced after carrying out a violent attack in Milton Keynes.

Ionel Nazaret, aged 25, of Church Street, Wolverton, was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court last Tuesday (15/5) for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 30-year-old male victim was hit in his face, punched and kicked while waiting for a taxi at The Queen Vic public house in Church Street on November 26 last year.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Nazret’s was arrested and charged on December 3 last year.

Investigating officer detective constable Jacqueline Baverstock said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack.

“Nazaret continued the assault on someone he didn’t even know when the victim was on the floor.

“Thames Valley Police is dedicated to reducing violent crime and will investigate and bring to justice those who carry out these offences.”