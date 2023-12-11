Offender was already serving sentence for firearm and drug offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for helping to smuggle dugs into HMP Woodhill at Milton Keynes following an investigation by the South East Regional Prisons Team (SERPIT).

Ali Serroukh, aged 28, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for one count of causing another person to convey a List ‘A’ prohibited article into prison, when he appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, December 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sentence will be added to one he is already serving for firearm and drug offences.

A man was jailed for helping to smuggle drugs into Woodhill Prison, above

The incident happened on September 12, 2021, when a drone was flown over HMP Woodhill containing cannabis.

Officers discovered that Serroukh had been communicating with an individual outside of the prison to organise the delivery of the drugs.

A SERPIT spokesperson said: “Due to the strength of the evidence we had against Serroukh, he had no choice but to plead guilty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a consequence of his actions, his time in prison has been extended.