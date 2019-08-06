Man seriously injured after falling 20ft down an open manhole shaft in Milton Keynes

An air ambulance crew has rescued a man who fell 20ft down an open manhole shaft in a field in Milton Keynes.

Magpas Air Ambulance was called on Monday morning to Ortensia Drive in Wavendon Gate.

Air Ambulance

The man, who is in his forties, had serious lower leg injuries and was trapped in the confined space. Firefighters, paramedics and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team were also at the scene.

The Magpas doctor and paramedic assessed the patient and sedated him so he could be freed. They then accompanied him to Milton Keynes hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

A spokesman for Magpas confirmed: "Magpas Doctor Scott Castell, Paramedic Alex Pearce and Doctor Nathan Howes landed in a field in Milton Keynes via the Magpas Air Ambulance. They had been called to treat a man who had suffered a fall (approximately 20ft) down an open manhole shaft."