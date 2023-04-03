A man was slashed across his face during a fight in the car park of a DIY store.

At around 2.50pm on Saturday March 25, there was an altercation between a group of three men in the Wickes car park off Watling Street in Bletchley, say police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the men, aged in his forties, sustained a slash wound to his face that required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Police are seeking witnesses

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ellie Lynch, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From our initial enquiries, we believe there was a number of people who will have seen what happened and there may be mobile phone footage as well.

“You can report any information via the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230132567.