Man slashed across face outside popular DIY store in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to the gbh

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

A man was slashed across his face during a fight in the car park of a DIY store.

At around 2.50pm on Saturday March 25, there was an altercation between a group of three men in the Wickes car park off Watling Street in Bletchley, say police.

One of the men, aged in his forties, sustained a slash wound to his face that required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested in connection with this incident and has since been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ellie Lynch, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“From our initial enquiries, we believe there was a number of people who will have seen what happened and there may be mobile phone footage as well.

“You can report any information via the Thames Valley Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230132567.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”