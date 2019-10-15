Man stabbed in back by gang of teens in Milton Keynes

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in his back during a vicious attack by a group of teenage boys in Westcroft.

At around 4.45pm on Saturday, October 12, in Cranbourne Avenue, a fight broke out between two groups of males.

And during the altercation, a man was stabbed three times in his back. He was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

The offenders are described as two white boys and two Asian boys, in their early teens, all wearing tracksuits.

Detective constable Serena Bellis said: “I am appealing for witnesses following this altercation.

“It happened at a time when I think there is a good chance that someone could have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone who may have seen a black Ford Fiesta with the partial registration ****KCE in the area at the time of the incident. I would urge that drivers check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist us with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190317250, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”