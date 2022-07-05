Man stabbed in chest as fight involving 11 people breaks out in Milton Keynes town

The incident took place early on Saturday morning but details have only just been released by Thames Valley Police.

They say a “disorder” occurred in Watling Street, Fenny Stratford, at 6.47am between two groups of people, around 11 in total.

“One man aged in his twenties received a stab wound to his lower chest. He was treated in hospital and has since been discharged,” said an officer.

Police are seeking witnesses

The offenders were seen running towards Victoria Road and then to Tavistock Street.

One offender is described as a white man, aged in his twenties, 5ft 8inches tall with shoulder length brown hair swept back at the front. He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Scott Dempsey, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time or driving past and witnessed anything, or have dash cam footage, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220289818.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, a knife amnesty was set up yesterday as part of a police community event in Conniburrow

The North Neighbourhood Team, along with the police Community and Diversity Officer, and Milton Keynes Council set up at Conniburrow Pavilion to offer local residents advice on local issues.