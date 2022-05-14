Man stabbed twice in busy Milton Keynes shopping area

Police are appealing for witnesses following the stabbing, which happened at around 5.10pm yesterday (Friday) in a car park near the shops on Water Eaton Road.

The offender was seen to get into the passenger seat of a grey VW Passat that then drove away.

The victim sustained two stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Police are seeking witnesses

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Rachel Wheaton said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information about what happened to please come forward.

“We’d also appeal to any motorists with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.”