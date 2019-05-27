Man suffers serious head injuries after fight outside KFC in Milton Keynes

A man suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside KFC in Stacey Bushes on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 11:40pm on Saturday, when police were called to reports of a fight involving seven people.

The fight took place outside KFC in Stacey Bushes. Pic: Google Maps

Officers found the victim, 27, with multiple fractures to his head and face.

On arrival, officers located an injured man in the toilets of the KFC with serious head injuries.The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition with multiple fractures to his face and head.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, of Force CID based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are investigating this as an incident of grievous bodily harm, and are appealing for anybody who witnessed the altercation to make contact with police.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who can help in identifying the offenders or who may have mobile phone footage of the incident, and from anybody who was in the area in the time leading up to the assault that may have information.

“The victim’s next of kin have been made aware, and the victim is being treated for serious injuries in hospital."

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190158046.