Man suffers serious injuries in assault outside Milton Keynes city centre pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault outside a Milton Keynes pub.

Between 2.10am and 2.26am on Saturday, the victim, a 27-year-old man, was seen with a group of people outside the Wetherspoons pub, the Moon Under Water, at the rear of the Xscape Building in Central Milton Keynes.

During this time, the victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured jaw and significant lacerations to his face.

Police are seeking witnesses

The victim was with a group including two women and a man, who is described as white, with light-coloured hair.

This man, who was wearing an orange and black hooded top, is suspected of carrying out the assault, which resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Prior to the victim being discovered by another group with injuries, he was seen walking off with a woman towards the IFLY at the rear of Xscape.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow of Milton Keynes CID, said: “At some stage between 2.10am and 2.26am, the victim in this case suffered serious injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area between 2.10am and 2.30am on Saturday morning and witnessed this incident to please contact police.

“You can do so either by calling 101, or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43210501376.