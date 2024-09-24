Man taken to hospital after being hit over head with mystery object in Milton Keynes pub

Police are seeking witnesses

A man in his thirties was taken to hospital after being struck over the head with a mystery object while he was in a pub.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened in the Kensington Pub on Great Holm on Saturday.

They are keen to trace the offenders, who were both aged between 19 and 23.

The first is described as a white man with dark brown hair and he was wearing dark blue or grey jeans and a grey hooded top.

The second is also described as a white man, wearing a black T shirt. He had braces.

Investigating officer, PC Callum Czajkowski, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “A man in his thirties was struck over the head with an object and required hospital treatment, he has since been discharged

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this assault to please come forward.

“Anyone with information or footage relating to the assault should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240454203.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”