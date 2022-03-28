Man taken to hospital following attack by machete wielding gang in Milton Keynes

Police are hunting a machete wielding gang who injured a man following an attack in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 10.50pm on Friday (25/3), after a group of six men, armed with machetes, were seen to run from an alleyway from Gayal Croft into the car park on Egerton Gate, chasing another group of men.

They injured one of the men and then ran back through they alleyway and into a vehicle that drove away.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of six men, armed with machetes, were seen to run from an alleyway into the car park on Egerton Gate

The man who was injured, aged in his 20s, required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has information about what happened to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220130762.

“Further, if you have any footage such as from CCTV or a mobile phone, that may assist with the investigation, this can be submitted to our dedicated online portal.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”