Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Milton Keynes

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a man in Bletchley.

At around 2.15am on Wednesday a man in his twenties was attacked by two other men and received injuries to his face. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

The assault happened on Tattenhoe Lane, near the Co-op store in Bletchley.

Police are seeking witnesses

The offenders are described as being two mixed race men, one of whom was "distinctively tall", say police..

It is believed they may have been driving a large white saloon car, possibly a BMW or an Audi.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Serena Bellis of CID, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault, who has not already come forward to please do so.

“Anyone with information should please call 101 or they can report online quoting reference 43210347115.