Man threatened with gun and tied up by SEVEN masked burglars raiding his Milton Keynes home

A man in his twenties was threatened with a gun and tied up by SEVEN masked burglars who forced their way into his Milton Keynes home while he was asleep.

The terrifying attack happened in Streatham Place on Bradwell Common.

The offenders forced their way into the back of the house in the middle of the night and made their way up to the man's bedroom carrying a gun, a baseball bat and a plank of wood,.

They demanded cash from the victim and tied him up before stealing a television and mobile phone.

All seven offenders wore hoods and face coverings, say police.

The victim suffered grazes on his arms, not requiring any hospital treatment.

Police are on the hunt for the gang

Police are now appealing for witness to the burglary, which happened at around 1am on Sunday July 21.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Laura Herrington said: “ This was a terrifying experience for the victim, and we would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190222578, or make a report online. You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.”