Man threatens woman and demands money outside Milton Keynes Central train station

By Sally Murrer
Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:25 BST
Police are seeking witnesses to the attempted robberyplaceholder image
Police are seeking witnesses to the attempted robbery
Police are investigating a disturbing attempted robbery that happened outside the city rail station.

At around 11pm on Tuesday July 15, a man has approached a woman in her late teens and asked her for money.

When the victim refused, he threatened her if she did not give him any cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man then followed the victim until 999 was called, say police.

The offender is described as white, in his late thirties, of slim to medium build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has information or footage of this incident should 101 or make an online report, via TVP website, quoting reference 43250350754

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice