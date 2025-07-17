Man threatens woman and demands money outside Milton Keynes Central train station

Police are seeking witnesses to the attempted robbery

Police are investigating a disturbing attempted robbery that happened outside the city rail station.

At around 11pm on Tuesday July 15, a man has approached a woman in her late teens and asked her for money.

When the victim refused, he threatened her if she did not give him any cash.

The man then followed the victim until 999 was called, say police.

The offender is described as white, in his late thirties, of slim to medium build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has information or footage of this incident should 101 or make an online report, via TVP website, quoting reference 43250350754