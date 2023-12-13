The man is believed to have travelled to the Northampton area where Northamptonshire Police are also looking for him

Man urgently wanted in connection to kidnap in Milton Keynes
Thames Valley Police has launched an urgent appeal to the public for help in locating 57-year-old Ian Scott.
He is wanted in connection with a kidnap which occurred in Milton Keynes on Monday.
Ian is described as a white and of a medium build with a dark coloured beard.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark coloured jacket with distinctive red collar and black and grey beanie hat.
TVP has also released CCTV footage of Ian.
Ian has ties to Northampton and TVP is working closely with the Northamptonshire Police to locate him.
Anyone with information on Ian’s whereabouts or if he is spotted is advised to not approach him but to call 999 immediately quoting incident number 236 of 12/12/23.