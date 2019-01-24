Man violently beaten by teenagers in racially aggravated assault in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was subjected to a racially aggravated assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 4.45pm on Tuesday (Janurary 22), the victim, a 64-year-old man, was walking in the underpass at Broadlands, Netherfield, when he was approached by three teenage boys.

One of the offenders made a racially derogatory comment at the victim, and then the other two began chanting racial slurs towards him.

The victim asked the three offenders why they were calling him names, when one of the offenders reached for his trousers.

The victim, fearing for his safety, tried to run down the underpass and all three offenders followed him. One of the boys then punched the victim on the back with force that caused him to fall over, hitting his head, causing profuse bleeding.

Two of the offenders then offered to take the victim to hospital, with the third telling them to leave, and they all ran off in the direction of Beanhill.

A member of the public came to the victim’s aid and he was taken to the Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment for head and hand injuries, and he has since been discharged.

The offenders are all described as white teenage boys between the ages of 17 and 18.

The first offender was wearing black clothing with a black baseball cap, the second had dark hair and was wearing all black clothing, and the third was also dressed in black clothing.

Investigating officer PC Seema Usman, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a particularly unpleasant and unprovoked attack on the victim.

“This happened in the late afternoon, and so I believe people would have seen this incident.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in the vicinity of the Broadlands underpass between 4.30pm and 5pm on Tuesday and believes that they saw anything to contact police.

“If anyone can assist in identifying the offenders, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190022957.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online”