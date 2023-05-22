Man who grew cannabis on Milton Keynes estate escapes prison sentence in court

A man who was busted by police after neighbours reported a smell of cannabis from his house has been given a suspended prison sentence by a judge.

Mihill Nikolla, aged 28 was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 15 months, at Aylesbury Crown Court last week.

He was also sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work and told to pay costs of £425 and a surcharge of £156.

Mihill Nikolla was given a 10 month suspended sentence for possessing cannabis and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Nikolla pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

At around 7.50pm on 29 April last year, a member of the public reported the smell of cannabis coming from a property in Lynmouth Crescent on Furzton.

Officers attended the address and arrested Nikolla before going inside and finding a dismantled cannabis setup with a bag of cuttings and a quantity of cash.

Nikolla, who now lives on Queensway in Bletchley, was charged on 24 February.

Investigating officer PC David Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Thames Valley Police does not tolerate drug-dealing and we will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask anyone with information that they have about drug dealing to please report it to us.

“This can be done on our website or by calling 101.”