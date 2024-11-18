Man who helped supply heroin and crack cocaine in Milton Keynes is put behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 31-year-old man who was in charge of a drugs line for heroin, cocaine and cannabis has been punished with a prison sentence.

Liam Hos from Farr Meadow on Eagle Farm South was caught red-handed when police stopped his car in Milton Keynes January 2022 and found two bags of cocaine.

He also had a bag of another white powder, which was later identified as bicarbonate of soda. Crack is made by cooking cocaine powder with bicarbonate of soda then breaking it into small pieces called rocks.

Police seized all the substances and also two mobile phones, one of which Hos was trying to dismantle as they stopped him.

Liam Hos from Milton Keynes has been jailed for five years on drug charges

He was arrested at the scene and his iPhone was later examined and discovered to have a large number of messages showing his involvement in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, say police.

Hos was released on bail but more than 18 months later, in August 2023, while still waiting for the court case, he was arrested again. This time he had been identified from another phone download that was seized during the investigation.

"Following analysis of this phone, Hos was found to be in charge of a drugs line and directing people to supply cocaine,” said a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police.

Last week at Aylesbury Crown Court, Hos pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and a count each of being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

He was sentenced to a total of five years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Steven King from the Proactive Investigation Team said: “Hos was found to be involved in supplying class A and B drugs in large quantities across Milton Keynes.

“He continued his offending even after his first arrest and was again found to be supplying cocaine during 2023 and 2024.”

He added: “Thames Valley Police will do everything they can to stop drug supply, which often harms the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Developing intelligence into proactive investigations relies on the help of these communities. I would urge anybody who has any information around drug supply to please report this to Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101.

“You can also report 100% anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”