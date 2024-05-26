Man who ran Hackney J drug line in Milton Keynes jailed for over 7 years after being caught asleep at the wheel in McDonald's drive-thru
Kenny Garcia, aged 29, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for seven years and two months for drugs offences in Milton Keynes.
He pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of crack-cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin, and possession of criminal property.
At about 3.40am on 16 December 2023, Thames Valley Police was called to McDonald’s in H5 Portway, after McDonald’s staff reported an intoxicated man, Garcia, asleep at the wheel of an Audi vehicle, which was blocking the drive through.
Officers arrived at the scene, and discovered approximately 100 wraps of drugs in Garcia’s vehicle.
A phone was also located in the vehicle, which after analysis was linked to drugs supply. We established that Garcia had been running a drugs line called Hackney J.
Investigating officer, PC Thomas Watt said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to taking drug dealers like Kenny Garcia off our streets and into prison.
“We work with our communities and partners to gain intelligence of any drug dealing in our city.
“Our message is clear, if you are dealing drugs in Milton Keynes, it is only a matter of time before you are arrested, charged and jailed, like Garcia.
“Drug dealers target vulnerable members of the community and we will stop at nothing to ensure we disrupt all drug dealing activity.
“If you suspect drug dealing in your community, contact us.”