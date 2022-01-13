Man who stole wallet then fraudulently used stolen bank cards in Milton Keynes has been jailed

A man who stole a wallet and then fraudulently used bank cards at various locations around Milton Keynes, has been jailed..

Mark Newsome, aged 50, of The Hide, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to a total of three years, three months, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (10/1).

A jury unanimously found Newsome guilty of one count of burglary and five counts of fraud following a three-day trial.

The court heard that Newsome used a stick through a letter box to steal a wallet from a property in Thompson Street, New Bradwell, at around 5.55pm on May 23 last year,

He then fraudulently used bank cards from the wallet at various locations.

CCTV footage obtained from those locations allowed the victim to identify Newsome, whom he had previously met.

He was arrested and charged on June 14 last year.

Detective Inspector James Horseman, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I hope this sentence sends a strong message to offenders in the community that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.