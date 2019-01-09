Masked robbers threaten to stab pizza delivery driver on New Year's Eve in Milton Keynes

A pizza delivery man was robbed and threatened with stabbing by two men armed with 'large hunting knives' in Giffard Park.

At approximately 2.45am on New Year’s Eve, a man arrived in Rowsham Dell in his car to deliver a pizza.

As he went to leave his car, he was approached by two masked men from the direction of Railway Walk who were shouting and both holding knives.

One of the offenders lunged at the victim, causing him to fall back into his car.

The offender demanded that he hand over the pizzas and any cash which the victim did. Both offenders then ran back towards Railway Walk.

The first offender is described as aged in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a dark hooded top and a mask similar to a Guy Fawkes protest mask but black with a white smile.

The second offender is also in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a dark hooded top, blue jeans and a facial covering.

The two knives are described as large black hunting style knives with a shiny cutting edge.

No one was injured during the incident. Two pizzas and an amount of cash were stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Dempsey, based at Milton Keynes police station, said “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim who was simply making a delivery as part of his job.

"The knives and the mask involved are very distinctive and I urge anyone who recognises the description to make contact with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the early hours of New Year’s Eve, or saw or heard anything suspicious then please get in touch.

“If you’re walking alone at night, be sure to stay aware of your surroundings, plan your route in advance and keep your valuables out of sight. We are following up on a number of leads to find those responsible but if you have any concerns, you can contact your local neighbourhood team at MKNorthCluster@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk “

If you have any information you can make a report online or call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180396766.

If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.