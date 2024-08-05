Massive Reggae Land festival sadly ends with serious stabbing in Milton Keynes

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed at the Reggae Land festival in Milton Keynes.

The stabbing happened in the main arena at around 8.50pm yesterday (Sunday), just a couple of hours before the massive two-day event was due to finish.

Medical staff and police were called and the man was taken to hospital. His condition late last night was given as ‘critical’ and there has been no update since.

Police are investigating the attackm which they beleive was a targeted one, which posed no risk to other festivalgoers or the wider public.

Reggae Land attracted tens of thousands of people to the National Bowl to watch intenrationally acclaimed artists such as Popcaan, Koffee, Tarrus Riley, Shabba Ranks, Burning Spear, UB40 Ft Ali Campbell, and Morgan Heritage.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the stabbing and are carrying out forensic tests at the scene.

A police spokesperson: “Working very closely with the event organisers and their security team, we are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We have already taken a number of statements from witnesses, we will be carrying out forensic examinations as well as CCTV enquiries.

“If anyone who witnessed the assault or has any other information and hasn’t already spoken to a police officer, please speak to a police officer at the festival, call 101, or visit our website, quoting investigation reference number 20240726-1285.”