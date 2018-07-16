Men jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis in Milton Keynes

Four men were have been sentenced for drug offences after an investigation under the Thames Valley Police Stronghold campaign.

At 7am on Friday, February 2, police conducted a warrant at a property in Huntley Crescent, Campbell Park where they found supplies of cocaine and heroin and a large amount of cash.

Four men were arrested at the address:

Phillip Cole, aged 26, of no fixed abode

Mukhtar Abbasheikh, aged 22, of Rowton Heath, Oakhill, Milton Keynes

Robert Tyler, aged 23, of no fixed abode

Robert Squillace, aged 23, of Gramwell, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes

All four men were charged a day later..

A fifth man from Northampton , Ahmed Ali, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged when another warrant was executed on May 23.

The street value of drugs seized over both warrants came to more than £17,700, and £4,200 cash was also obtained.

Cole, Abbasheikh, Ali and Tyler all pleaded guilty to four counts: conspiracy to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Squillace pleaded not guilty to the same charges but was found guilty following a three week trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

All five were given custodial sentences at the same crown court on Tuesday (July 10) as follows:

Cole was sentenced to five years and three months

Abbasheikh was sentenced to five years and three months

Ali was sentenced to five years and four months

Squillace was sentenced to six and a half years

Tyler was sentenced to three years and five months

Officer in the case, detective constable Sarah Clement said: “This sentencing is a great result and demonstrates the robust approach that we and the courts take in protecting our communities from these organised crime groups.

“One of the more disturbing aspects of this investigation was that this callous group of men had deliberately set up in a premises which allowed them easy access to target those most vulnerable persons of our community.

She added: “Operation Stronghold is the name given to all our activity in the pursuit, prevention, protection and preparation against the work of organised crime gangs in our region and we continue to work hard in partnership with other emergency services and local authorities to disrupt this organised criminal activity and safeguard those most at risk from them.”