Men steal jewellery worth more than £20,000 from watch shop in Milton Keynes

Police are hunting two men who broke into a watch shop in Milton Keynes and stole items valued at more than £20,000.

The break-in at the Watch and Clock Shop on Deer Walk in the centre:mk took place around 11.20pm on Saturday September 13.

Police say two men on board a white Lexmoto FMX moped broke into the shopping centre, before forcing entry into the shop and stealing items of jewellery.

The offenders are described as wearing black clothing, black trainers, black helmets and dark coloured gloves.

One of them is believed to be white, however further description of the second man is not yet available.

Detective Constable Emily Sivyer said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this burglary, or saw two men matching the above description in the area at the time, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting reference number 43250470295.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”