Men wanted in connection with 'large machete' incident in Milton Keynes

Police are asking people if they recognise these CCTV images of two men they want to talk to about an incident involving a large machete in Bletchley.

Two men were seen aggressively waving a large machete on the Lakes Estate on the afternoon of Saturday September 14.

Do you recognise these men?

Shortly afterwards, a man in his 30s was assaulted by two men in Serpentine Court.

The victim did not require hospital treatment following the assault.

PC Dave Smith based at Bletchley Police Station said: “I am releasing this image as I believe that the men pictured may have important information that can assist my investigation.

“I am also appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to make contact with police.

“If you recognise the men in this image, or you believe it could be you, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190300529 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."