Mercedes driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after hitting pedestrian in Milton Keynes

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a suspected drink driver on Wednesday morning.

At around 11.35am, a man in his 30s was stood in the road at the roundabout of Dansteed Way and Fulmer Street when he was struck by a black Mercedes ML350.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

A 32-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, driving while unfit through drink and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer PC Sarah Phillips, of the Roads Policing and Tactical Support unit, based at Milton Keynes said: “We are looking for any witnesses who may have seen this collision or who may have seen a black Mercedes afterwards.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody that may have dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

“Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190297166.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”