Middle-aged man snatches bag from woman at Central Milton Keynes
Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Milton Keynes.
The incident occurred around 11.10pm on Monday on the path parallel to Elder Gate towards Avebury Boulevard.
The offender stole a black Primark bum bag from the victim, who is a woman in her thirties.
The offender is described as a middle-aged Asian man, wearing a dark tracksuit, with a slim build.
Investigating officer, PC Joshua Richardson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, to please get in touch.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230511380.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”