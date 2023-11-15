Police are searching for him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred around 11.10pm on Monday on the path parallel to Elder Gate towards Avebury Boulevard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offender stole a black Primark bum bag from the victim, who is a woman in her thirties.

Police are seeking witnesses to a bag snatch in Central Milton Keynes

The offender is described as a middle-aged Asian man, wearing a dark tracksuit, with a slim build.

Investigating officer, PC Joshua Richardson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230511380.