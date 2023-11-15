News you can trust since 1981
Middle-aged man snatches bag from woman at Central Milton Keynes

Police are searching for him
By Sally Murrer
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred around 11.10pm on Monday on the path parallel to Elder Gate towards Avebury Boulevard.

The offender stole a black Primark bum bag from the victim, who is a woman in her thirties.

Police are seeking witnesses to a bag snatch in Central Milton KeynesPolice are seeking witnesses to a bag snatch in Central Milton Keynes
The offender is described as a middle-aged Asian man, wearing a dark tracksuit, with a slim build.

Investigating officer, PC Joshua Richardson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230511380.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”