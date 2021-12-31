Milton Keynes Boxing Day murder victim named

Following the launch of a murder investigation in Milton Keynes on Boxing Day, the victim has now been formally identified.

At around 1.30am on Monday (27/12) two men in their 20s were brought to hospital with serious injuries. Both men were assaulted at the Atesh venue in Grafton Gate East, shortly before 1.30am.

The men were given emergency care.

Nagiib Maxamed

Sadly one of the men died on Tuesday (28/12). Formal identification of the man has now taken place and we can confirm the victim as 28-year-old Nagiib Maxamed from Milton Keynes. His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death a stab wound to the chest.

The other man in his 20s, who was also injured, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Maxamed at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We are continuing our investigation and rapidly progressing a number of lines of enquiry in order to trace those responsible.

“A number of people have already come forward to provide information and I would like to thank them for that.

“We are aware that there may be more people who have witness information that have not yet come forward and I would ask them to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“We are specifically appealing to anyone who may have any photos or videos from inside the venue, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210581126 or they can report online on our website.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also report to Crimestoppers online, which also has details of how your anonymity will be kept.