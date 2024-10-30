Milton Keynes burglar who raided elderly woman's home while she was upstairs is punished with prison

Dennis Skiller has been jailed for burglary in Milton Keynes

A man who burgled the home of a elderly woman while she lay upstairs has been sent to prison by a judge.

Dennis Skiller, aged 43, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft (no violence) and one count of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

He has now been jailed for more than two and a half years..

The court heard that between 10pm and 11pm on 21 September this year, Skiller broke into a property in Hanmer Road, Simpson, and stole the occupant’s handbag, which contained her purse, bank cards, car keys and other personal belongings.

The victim, a woman aged in her eighties was upstairs in the property at the time, but was not harmed, say police.

Skiller left the address via the back garden and was seen in the garden of an adjacent property and was detained until police arrived.

While the owner detained him, Skiller damaged the garden gate belonging to them.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steve Purser said: “Burglary and acquisitive crime is an offence that causes great distress in our communities and we are committed to prosecuting those who seek to commit such offences.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who detained Skiller until police arrived, and I am pleased that Skiller pleaded guilty and was given a prison sentence as a result.

“I hope that this outcome goes some way to reassuring our communities that we will always investigate and tackle burglaries, and put offenders before the courts where they belong.”