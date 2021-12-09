Milton Keynes business owner fined for fly tipping pile of rubbish along country road

A director of local business has been fined £756 for dumping a large pile of rubbish at a rural roadside.

Florin Banica, a director of Magnolia Shop Ltd ,has been ordered to pay over £1,500 in total..

He pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court to dumping waste from his business in Astwood .

The dumped rubbish

The court heard that in early April 2021, the residents of Astwood took part in a community spring clean of the village. During the clean up a large amount of rotting food waste, furniture and boxes were found in a ditch.

Paperwork relating to Banica, and his business were found within the waste. The crime was reported to the Environmental Crime Unit at Milton Keynes Council and was subsequently investigated.

Throughout the investigation Banica failed to co-operate and was summonsed to appear before Magistrates, where he accepted that the waste had been dumped by his staff.

He was fined £756, ordered to pay a £75 victim surcharge in addition to all the Council’s investigation and legal fees of £676.39.

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for the Public Realm said, “I want say a big thank you to everyone in our communities who go above and beyond to help keep Milton Keynes clean and safe.”