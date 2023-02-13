Milton Keynes cabbies to carry special anti-bleed kits in taxis to save lives being lost as a result of stabbings

People were shown how to use the bleed kits to save lives of stabbing victims

Pink Punters nightclub has taken matters into its own hands in a bid to save any more lives being lost by stabbings in Milton Keynes.

The club owners, who include qualified paramedic Joe Mahon, organised a special ‘Severe Bleeding Course’ to show how prompt action and the right equipment can save a fatality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Already, as a result, one city cab company – 001 Royal Cabs – has carry bleed kits in all its vehicles and to train drivers what to do with them.

Ways to stop bleeding were demonstrated

Bleed kits new bleed kits contain pressure bandages, haemostatic dressings and tourniquets, all of which can save the life of a stab victim in the vital minutes before an ambulance arrives.

A three hour course was hosted at the training academy at Pink Punters Bletchley nightclub last week and attended by Thames Valley police officers, MK council officials, members of Barwatch, staff from MK Dons SET and drivers from Royal Cabs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also playing his part was Jason Fathers, a city dad who knows only too well the horrific consequences of a stabbing. His 18-year-old son Jay was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife after he tried to protect his friends from getting injured at a New Year's party at a Stantonbury house in 2020.

Jason believes the outcome may not have been so tragic had a bleed kit been available immediately and he and his family have been fundraising tirelessly for the kits to be provided at accessible locations all over MK.

He said the Pink Punters’ course really opened his eyes and has made him even more committed to ensuring that Jay didn’t die in vain by raising awareness of knife crime, bleed kits and proper training.

Joe McMahon said: “Attendees on the course experienced a highly realistic mass casualty simulation exercise, which challenged the individual to practice their newly learned skills under real pressure."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s not a course for the squeamish and is designed for those who really want to be able to make a difference when someone is at risk of bleeding to death.”

A spokesman for 001 Royal Cabs said: “The course around Catastrophic bleeding is very informative and we feel it’s a vital piece of knowledge for everyone to know.

"We are hoping to have all of our drivers trained and will have bleed kits available in all our vehicles.

"We are also pleased to be continually working with the knife angel campaign to prevent knife crime in and around Milton Keynes. If you would like to learn more about the campaign and our safety systems feel free to email us at [email protected].”

Advertisement

Advertisement

MK Dons SET has already raised more than £1000, which will go towards providing the new bleed kits. The kits will have Jay Father’s photo on the front as a constant reminder of the impact knife crime can have.